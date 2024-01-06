Islanders don't indulge in Las Vegas' many attractions

LAS VEGAS — This casino-centric, neon-lit haven for gambling and entertainment is nicknamed “Sin City,” but the Islanders were rather low-key about their yearly visit to Vegas.

“Every guy in here is pretty mature,” All-Star right wing Mathew Barzal said before Saturday night’s game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. “We’ve got no dummies on our team. Nobody is going to be out partying. We’ve got a very chill crew and guys that are committed and focused.”

Left wing Matt Martin said the plethora of shows, restaurants and night life are akin to what’s available in New York.

“There’s a lot of temptations because there’s so many things going on every night,” he said. “A different atmosphere than New York, but New York has a similar-type thing. I like Vegas, but we also know that we’re here for hockey.”

“A couple of guys will go do some gambling, but it’s not anything crazy,” right wing Kyle Palmieri said. “We have a pretty veteran team here. We’re not going out to the nightclubs until 5 in the morning.”

Pelech still out

Defenseman Adam Pelech (long-term injured reserve, upper body) missed his 20th game since Nov. 25 but participated in the well-attended optional morning skate.

He has participated in four straight morning skates and Friday’s practice.

“We want him back as soon as he can be back,” coach Lane Lambert said. “Right now, he’s not ready to come back.”

But Pelech’s teammates are anticipating his seemingly imminent return.

“That’s going to bring more confidence,” left wing Pierre Engvall said. “Everyone wants him to get back in and start playing.”

No Varlamov

Goalie Semyon Varlamov (day-to-day, lower body) was unable to dress against Vegas. AHL call-up Ken Appleby backed up Ilya Sorokin.