Islanders stay cautious with Oliver Wahlstrom, hold forward out of opener

The Islanders may be being cautious in allowing Oliver Wahlstrom extra time to get his knee stronger before dressing him in a regular-season game. But both coach Lane Lambert and the sharpshooting right wing made clear he could play right now.

“For sure, 100%,” said Wahlstrom, not in the lineup for the Islanders’ season-opener against the Sabres on Saturday night at UBS Arena. “It’s a little frustrating, not playing. I haven’t played a home opener in four years. It’s encouraging that the knee is starting to get stronger. I’m just working my way back.”

Fellow forward Julien Gauthier, an ex-Ranger starting his first season with the Islanders, and rookie defenseman Samuel Bolduc were the other healthy scratches.

Wahlstrom, the 11th overall pick in 2018, suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Dec. 27. He has worked to regain his game speed through training camp and spent extra time on ice after practices this week. He played in three of the Islanders’ six preseason games with one assist.

“He’s close,” Lambert said. “And if we needed him, he could play. He’s no different than Gauthier or Bolduc.”

The speedy Gauthier signed a two-year, $1.575 million deal but could not beat out Simon Holmstrom or Hudson Fasching for a spot in the opening-night lineup.

“It’s not easy but I’m brand new to this team,” Gauthier said. “I’m just going to wait for the opportunity to show up. I had a good camp so you’ve got to stay positive.”

Isles files

Center Brock Nelson inherited the “A” from ex-Islander Josh Bailey as an alternate captain. Cal Clutterbuck continued to wear the second “A” with Anders Lee starting his sixth season as captain . . .Entering Saturday, the Islanders had not won a season-opener on home ice since Jan. 21, 1995 (a lockout-shortened season), per team statistician Eric Hornick, having gone 0-5-3 since.