Islanders' Brock Nelson gets back to the grind after exciting 4 Nations Face-Off experience

Brock Nelson just spent 10 days participating in “some of the most intense, high-packed energy and clean hockey” of his career playing for runner-up Team USA in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

“An incredible experience, something I’ll forever remember,” Nelson said.

But now Nelson must quickly transition back to NHL regular-season mode as the Islanders resume their season on Sunday night against the Stars at UBS Arena.

“It’s different,” Nelson said on Saturday after accepting coach Patrick Roy’s option to sit out practice at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow.

“Just sitting at home last night it’s crazy that, all of sudden, it’s over and you’re back to the regular grind. This is equally as important now. You switch the mindset into playoff race now and getting back into it and how important these games are for us.”

Nelson is a pending unrestricted free agent who has engaged with the Islanders in contract extension talks but still could be moved before the NHL trade deadline on March 7. He will resume his role as the second-line center after spending the best-on-best tournament in the bottom six. He did not record a point in Team USA’s four games and was a minus-3 while averaging 14:23 of ice time.

He has 17 goals and 18 assists in 55 games for the Islanders, putting him fourth in scoring on the team while averaging 19:10 of ice time.

Team Canada beat Team USA 3-2 in Thursday night’s championship game in Boston on Connor McDavid’s overtime goal with Nelson on the ice for the winner.

“It stinks losing,” Nelson said. “I wish I could go back and change it. It was an unbelievable opportunity we had. We had chances in overtime. It hurts for sure. At the same time, you’re just proud to represent your country. There’s people that have reached out that said we’ve added fans and impacted the game. You’re disappointed in the result. But, bigger picture, I think it was great for the game.”

Nelson said his uncle, Dave Christian, a member of the 1980 Miracle on Ice team that won Olympic Gold at Lake Placid, New York, reached out to him before this tournament to wish him luck.

Roy, who played for Team Canada in the Olympics, understands the difficult transition Nelson faces in returning to his NHL roster.

“I cannot answer for him,” Roy said. “But when I played in the Olympics in Nagano [in 1998] — the rink was different because it was an Olympic-sized rink — when you get your emotions so high and then coming back, it’s tough. Maybe it’s tougher for a goalie. Knowing Brock, he’s a great pro and I know that he’s going to come back and be ready to play [Sunday]. I was happy he took the day off. I was hoping he’d say he’s not going on the ice because I think it’s good to have a couple of days off.”

One offshoot of Nelson’s Team USA experience is it gives him experience integrating into a new roster, which could prove handy if he’s traded or eventually leaves via free agency.

“I don’t know what will happen,” Nelson, completing a six-year, $36 million deal, told Newsday on the subject. “It’s similar but also different given the short nature of the tournament. All the guys there were great in welcoming and communicating with one another.”