With Bo Horvat out, Mathew Barzal back at center on Islanders' top line

Mathew Barzal was back at center against the Wild on Tuesday night at UBS Arena with top-line pivot Bo Horvat out after blocking a shot with his left ankle in the previous game.

But Barzal said he is looking to play a more aggressive game whether he’s a right wing or at his natural position.

His aggressiveness was noticeable in Saturday night’s 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Hurricanes as Barzal had a goal and an assist on four shots.

“I wanted the puck,” Barzal said. “Sometimes, when you’re on the wing, you can get kind of caught in shifts where maybe the puck doesn’t come to your side of the ice a little bit. I thought last game I did a better job of just demanding it.”

Barzal, who moved to right wing when Horvat was acquired from the Canucks on Jan. 30, is still making the adjustment.

“It’s just about finding my spots,” Barzal said. “People might think it’s an easy transition from center to wing because they think the centerman does more. I think it’s quite the opposite.”

Coach Lane Lambert listed Horvat, who missed his first game as an Islander, as day to day. Right wing Oliver Wahlstrom drew in with Horvat out.

Pelech returns

Defenseman Adam Pelech returned after missing one game with a lower-body injury following a hip-to-hip collision with Aliaksei Protas in Thursday’s 3-0 win in Washington. Scott Mayfield, who missed Monday’s practice for maintenance, was also able to play making rookie Samuel Bolduc a healthy scratch. Mayfield missed seven games after blocking a shot off his left ankle in the season opener.

“Injuries are a part of it,” Pelech said. “It stinks being hurt. It stinks Scott got hurt the first game of the year. But he’s back. It’s just part of it. I’m frustrated to be hurt, but it happens.”