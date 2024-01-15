Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin's game streak continues; Lane Lambert won't commit to starter for Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Goalie Ilya Sorokin made his sixth straight start and career-high 11th straight appearance as the Islanders faced the Wild on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center.

The big question coach Lane Lambert was not willing to answer is whether that streak continues on Tuesday in Winnipeg. Logic would suggest Lambert would want his franchise goalie and not journeyman backup Ken Appleby — who has played just three NHL games — to face the Central Division-leading Jets.

“We’re not going to worry about that right now,” Lambert said. “The schedule certainly will come into play a little bit but we’ll see how [Monday] goes.”

Helping the case for Sorokin to start back-to-back games for the first time this season — he did it twice last season — is the Islanders don’t conclude this four-game road trip until Friday in Chicago, meaning an extra day off between games.

Semyon Varlamov (injured reserve/lower body) has not played since Jan. 2 and did not accompany the team on this trip.

Homecoming

The Islanders have always had a sizeable contingent of players from Minnesota, so the season’s lone game at Xcel Energy Center is always a highlight. Captain Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Hudson Fasching are all natives of the state.

“It’s really nice,” Lee said. “You have a lot of friends, family, old coaches, people that have helped you get to this point that are either in the building tonight or able to watch home. It means a lot to be able to play in front of them for a night.”

Isles files

Future Hall of Fame goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, 39, entered Monday 28-12-5 with a 2.43 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and five shutouts lifetime against the Islanders in what could have been his final start against them…Defenseman Samuel Bolduc and right wing Oliver Wahlstrom were the healthy scratches.