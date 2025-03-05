It couldn’t help but feel like a fond farewell.

Pending unrestricted free agents Brock Nelson — No. 1 on many trade target projection boards — and Kyle Palmieri both scored in a 3-2 win over the NHL-leading Jets on Tuesday night at UBS Arena in what may have been their final games with the Islanders.

That will be known for sure by Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

But president/general manager Lou Lamoriello opted not to hold his two valuable assets out for protection. Nor, for that matter, was any other potential trade target protected.

Then again, nobody around the NHL really seems sure what the uber-secretive Lamoriello will do with his team now sitting three points behind the Rangers for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot. The Rangers just beat the Islanders (28-26-7) twice within seven days, including Monday night’s 4-0 win at Madison Square Garden.

Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves on Tuesday as he played both ends of the back-to-back. With goalies Semyon Varlamov and Marcus Hogberg both injured and rookie Jakub Skarek serving as the backup, Sorokin started for the 31st time in 37 games.

Connor Hellebuyck, expected to win a second straight Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie and a third overall, stopped 26 shots for the Jets (42-16-4), in a 0-2-1 skid.

Palmieri, 34, became a 20-goal scorer for the seventh time in his 15 NHL seasons while Nelson, 33, reached that milestone for the fourth straight season and for the ninth time in 12 NHL seasons.

The Islanders took the final 14 shots of the first period over its last 8:32 and made it 1-0 on Palmieri’s power-play one-timer from low in the left circle off Nelson’s cross-ice feed at 16:49.

The Islanders remain a consistent last in the NHL on the power play but it was their second man-advantage goal in three games.

Nelson pushed the Islanders’ lead to 2-0 at 1:33 of the second period as he got the puck back from Maxim Tsyplakov for an easy tap-in at the crease. It capped the Islanders’ streak of 16 straight shots.

The Jets, who have the NHL’s top-ranked power play, halved their deficit as defenseman Josh Morrissey’s man-advantage shot changed direction past Sorokin after hitting the Islanders’ Simon Holmstrom at 8:48 of the second period. Nikolaj Ehlers also brought the Jets within 3-2 on the power play at 12:51 of the third period as he got to the crease.

Defenseman Ryan Pulock had regained a two-goal lead for the Islanders at 4:03 of the third period on a shot from the right point that deflected in off the skate of the Jets’ Rasmus Kupari.

Notes & quotes: Struggling top-liner Anthony Duclair drew back in after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season against the Rangers. He entered with just one goal and no assists in his last 11 games as he plays through a suspected groin issue that sidelined him for 28 games from Oct. 22-Dec. 17. “He knows his game needs to be at another level,” coach Patrick Roy said. “Obviously the injury was a big deal. When he came back he was behind…” Roy reverted to dressing the usual 12 forwards and six defensemen after going with 11 and seven against the Rangers. Defenseman Adam Boqvist came out of the lineup as a healthy scratch.