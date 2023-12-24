Islanders coach Lane Lambert says Christmas break is welcome respite for team

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lane Lambert thinks his team could use a break. Then again, the Islanders coach figures every NHL team is looking forward to the three-day Christmas break, which starts on Sunday.

“For them, it’s shut their mind out of the game,” Lambert said. “You’ve got to do some form of physical activity over the course of the three days. I know they will, whether it be a bike ride or whatever it might be.”

Saturday night’s match against the Hurricanes at PNC Arena to conclude a two-game road trip marked the Islanders’ 11th game in 22 days. They open a two-game homestand against the Penguins on Wednesday at UBS Arena but, after that, eight of the Islanders next 10 games are back on the road.

So Lambert said he believes this break in the action comes at the right time for the Islanders.

“Yeah, I do,” Lambert said. “Everybody else is probably in the same category.”

And will Lambert be able to shut off his mind to hockey for three days?

“Not totally but certainly I’ll try,” Lambert said. “Got family coming in so I’ll enjoy the break with the kids.”

Gauthier back in

Julien Gautheir was back on third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s right wing and Oliver Wahlstrom was back to being a healthy scratch — for the ninth time in 10 games — after Gauthier missed Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime loss in Washington with an unspecified issue. Gauthier exited Tuesday’s 3-1 win over the Oilers at UBS Arena in the second period.

“You can think back about how many times he drove the puck to the net and used that speed,” Lambert said of Gauthier, who entered Saturday with two goals and three assists in 14 games. “I’ve liked him on that line.”

Defenseman Grant Hutton and left wing Matt Martin remained the other healthy scratches.