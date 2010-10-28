Isles feel Niederreiter can benefit from demotion

Had this been two years ago, or even last year, it's a safe bet that Nino Niederreiter would have been an Islander for the entire season.

That Niederreiter, the No. 5 pick in the June draft, is headed back to Portland of the Western League is a testament to the small steps the Islanders have taken. It's not anything Niederreiter did or didn't do, though he did have only one goal and one assist in his nine-game stint; instead, it's what the Islanders have that they didn't have before.

In addition to the eventual return of Kyle Okposo from shoulder surgery and the more immediate returns of Rob Schremp (back), Michael Grabner (groin) and Trent Hunter (foot), the emergence of P.A. Parenteau as an effective power-play wing and the intriguing talent of Grabner didn't leave much ice time or situational play for Niederreiter, who turned 18 on Sept. 8.

"He'll be on the power play, the top line, in situations that wouldn't have materialized here," general manager Garth Snow said of Niederreiter. "It's a great situation to go back and dominate that league again."

Niederreiter had a great experience from training camp on up through Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens, when he admitted he was nervous thinking about it being the ninth game. Junior-eligible players can play only that many games before being sent back or staying for the entire season.

Even Niederreiter knew this was the right call. "At the end, it's better for me to go for one more year in juniors, to be a leader there,'' he said before he left.

Scott Gordon said he would have been satisfied regardless of the decision, and that the rookie could have spent a whole season without significant power-play time or top-six forward time and still advanced his hockey education.

"Had Nino been able to maybe generate more offensive chances or maybe showed a little more domination, maybe we'd reconsider it," he said.