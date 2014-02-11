Isles' Frans Nielsen out a month with broken hand

Frans Nielsen suffered a broken left hand on Saturday, one last indignity for the Islanders as they headed into the Olympic break.

According to Islanders GM Garth Snow, Nielsen may be out a month -- which, given the current break, would mean missing perhaps 4-5 games once the team reconvenes.

Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson delivered a two-handed slash to Nielsen’s hand with 7:52 left in the third period of the Islanders’ 5-2 loss. Nielsen stayed on the bench for the remainder of the game but didn’t play another shift.

Johnson was issued a two-game suspension on Tuesday for the slash. Nielsen’s break is non-displaced so he will not need surgery. Denmark failed to qualify for the Olympic tournament, so Nielsen has time to recover this week and next. The Islanders' first practice after the break is Feb. 19.

