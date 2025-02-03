The Islanders announced on Monday top-liner Mathew Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, and defenseman Scott Mayfield is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The Islanders face Vegas on Tuesday night at UBS Arena after having a seven-game winning streak snapped in Sunday night’s 6-3 loss to the Panthers to conclude a three-game road trip.

That leaves the Islanders missing half of their regular defensemen with Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock already sidelined.

Both Mayfield and Barzal were injured in Saturday night’s 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning.

Mayfield exited at 15:29 of the second period after being checked by Luke Glendening and sliding hard into the end wall. Barzal needed support to slowly limp to the dressing room at 18:40 of the third period after blocking defenseman Darren Raddysh’s blast.

Barzal had previously missed 21 games with an upper-body injury from Nov. 1-Dec. 12, and the Islanders went 9-7-5. He has six goals and 14 assists in 30 games while Mayfield has two goals and five assists in 50 games.

The Islanders (24-21-7) are four points behind the Red Wings and Blue Jackets for the Eastern Conference’s two wild-card spots.

First star a first for Ilya Sorokin

Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin had a career first on Monday.

He was named the NHL’s first star of the week after going 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and a .953 save percentage in wins over the Avalanche, Flyers and Lightning. He had been named the second and third star of the week previously in his career but never No. 1.

He will enter his start against Vegas on a personal six-game winning streak. Jakub Skarek made his NHL debut in Sunday night’s 6-3 loss to the Panthers as the Islanders had their seven-game winning streak snapped to conclude a three-game road trip.

Sorokin, the runner-up for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie in 2023, is 19-14-4 with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 37 appearances.

The Islanders have had to rely on Sorokin’s strong play with Semyon Varlamov out since Nov. 29 and replacement backup Magnus Hogberg now also hurt.

The Sabres’ Tage Thompson (four goals, four assists in three games) was the second star of the week, and Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (two goals, four assists in two games) was the third star.