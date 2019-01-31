Islanders at the break: Pros, cons and a look ahead

The Islanders get back to work on Thursday with practice after a combined eight-day break from a bye week and All-Star weekend.

And they still will be in first place in the Metropolitan Division when they face the NHL-leading Lightning on Friday at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. Here’s a breakdown of where the Islanders stand with 33 games remaining and the Feb. 25 trade deadline looming as they seek their first playoff berth since 2016.

Forwards

Pros: Coach Barry Trotz has gotten balanced scoring while rolling four lines without worrying too much about matching against the opponent’s top lines. Second-year center Mathew Barzal continues to grow his game and has worked to improve defensively. Fourth-line center Casey Cizikas is having his best season. A healthy Jordan Eberle’s production has picked up of late.

Cons: Left wing on Valtteri Filppula’s third line with Leo Komarov has been a bit of a revolving door – rookie Michael Dal Colle currently holds the spot – and their play has suffered periodic dips as a result.

On the horizon: The top line of captain Anders Lee, center Brock Nelson and Eberle are impending unrestricted free agents, something that will be mentioned with increasing frequency leading up to the trade deadline. Left wing Andrew Ladd (injured reserve/lower body) is expected to play again this season, though likely not until March. Josh Ho-Sang could be called up again from Bridgeport (AHL) if he’s not traded or president/general manager Lou Lamoriello cannot acquire scoring help up front. The Senators’ Matt Duchene and Mark Stone and the Blues’ Brayden Schenn, all believed to be on the trading block, might be forwards who pique the interest of Lamoriello.

Defensemen

Pros: Johnny Boychuk, at 35, is playing healthy and it shows as he’s solidified his spot on the top pair with Nick Leddy. Scott Mayfield, in his third season, has taken a leap in improvement. Rookie Devon Toews, with his skating, stickhandling and power-play work, has quickly shown he belongs in the NHL to stay.

Cons: Adam Pelech, much better of late, had three months of inconsistent play. Leddy’s goal production is down, though his improved defensive play is a much bigger positive.

On the horizon: Left-handed shooting Thomas Hickey (injured reserve/upper body) could be ready to return in February, and provided everybody else remains healthy, that will force Trotz into a lineup decision. His return almost certainly would come at the expense of either Toews or Adam Pelech. The trade-deadline price for defensemen is always high, and the Kings just set a high bar by acquiring a first-rounder, plus forward Carl Grandstrom and the rights to defense prospect Sean Durzi for Jake Muzzin on Monday. The Hurricanes might look to move Dougie Hamilton.

Goaltending

Pros: Robin Lehner went into the Islanders’ break leading the NHL in goals-against average (2.02) and tied for first in save percentage (.931). Thomas Greiss has lowered his GAA from last season’s 3.82 to 2.50 and raised his save percentage from .892 to .920.

Cons: More like a nitpick but, if the Islanders make the playoffs, Trotz likely will have to finally choose a No. 1.

On the horizon: Lehner, sober and with his mental-health issues under control, is on a make-good, one-year, $1.5-million deal. He has said he wants to work out a multi-year deal with the Islanders and, at age 27, likely has set himself up for a three- to five-year deal in the neighborhood of $5 million annually. Is Lamoriello ready to commit to Lehner long term? At some point, probably not next season, Russian Ilya Sorokin will come to North America to play.

Special teams

Pros: The penalty kill is ranked 22nd in the NHL at 78.7 percent but has saved several wins.

Cons: The 24th-ranked power play (16.7 percent) has sapped momentum at times.

On the horizon: Ho-Sang, if he works himself back into the lineup, could make a nice addition to the second power-play unit.