MSG Networks to call Islanders' West Coast games remotely this week

The Islanders will visit Los Angeles, Anaheim and San Jose this week. MSG Networks' announcers will not.

The games will be called remotely from a New York studio, part of a slate of 18 Islanders, Rangers and Devils games— six for each team — identified for such treatment before the season.

Those games generally have been ones played in the western United States and Canada.

MSG did not comment on the reason for the remote coverage, but it is believed to be a money-saving move, as is the case with the YES Network calling most of the Yankees’ spring training games from its Connecticut studios.

MSG did not schedule any Knicks games to be called remotely this season.

Remote broadcasts were a necessity during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many national and local outlets continue to use them on a more limited basis now to hold down costs.

Regional sports networks, as channels such as MSG, YES and SNY are known in the business, face financial challenges as more and more consumers choose not to subscribe to a traditional pay TV bundle.