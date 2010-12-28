Isles need to stop bombardment of Roloson

The Islanders' defense has allowed 161 shots in the past four games, but until Monday's 7-2 loss to the Rangers, goalie Dwayne Roloson's stellar net play helped the team to a season-best 4-0-1 stretch.

So with Roloson showing some vulnerability after being named the NHL's first star for last week, coach Jack Capuano says it is time to limit the opposition's scoring chances.

"As long as we let our goalie see the puck, I'm not too concerned as far as the shots go," Capuano said after yesterday's practice. "It's the second and third opportunities we want to make sure we take off."

With a day off after six games in 11 days, including two back-to-backs, the Islanders (9-19-6) host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. The Penguins' offense, tied for fourth in the NHL with 119 goals entering last night's games, should be a sufficient gauge of the defensive unit's progress, a unit now without James Wisniewski. He was traded to the Canadiens for a pair of draft choices Tuesday.

"We just have to play structured hockey," Capuano said. "Good defense is going to lead to our offense, and we just have to make sure that we manage the puck correctly. We have to know who we're up against. They have a couple of guys, their top six, who are very dangerous."

In the Isles' only other meeting with the Penguins, a 3-2 overtime loss Oct. 15, they held Crosby, the NHL points leader, to one assist. Crosby has a 25-game point-scoring streak and has scored at least one goal in five consecutive games.

"They are going to get their chances, but I think we have to keep them on the outside," defenseman Andrew MacDonald said. "If they are going to get shots, they are going to be outside the dots and not as threatening."

"We talked about some things today, where we allow the point man a little too much time to make plays and get shots off," defenseman Mark Eaton said. "You don't want to look at the amount of shots you give up but more the quality of shots."