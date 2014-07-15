Isles waive Kirill Kabanov

The Islanders on Tuesday placed Kirill Kabanov, their 2010 third-round pick, on unconditional waivers, meaning he’ll be released once he clears Wednesday.

It’s an unusual move, but this was an unusual situation.

Garth Snow drafted Kabanov, who turns 22 on Wednesday, in the third round when most teams wouldn’t touch the gifted but behaviorally challenged forward who came from Russia to play in the QMJHL. Kabanov stayed with Isles player development director Eric Cairns for a time the summer after that 2010 draft, joined AHL Bridgeport for the 2012-13 season and recovered from a skate cut to start last season in Bridgeport.

But things devolved from there. The Isles sent Kabanov to Stockton of the ECHL, then Kabanov asked to play in Europe and was granted that move midseason, joining MoDo of the Swedish League.

There was no specific incident that led to the waiver decision, just an accumulation of headaches of which the team had enough.

Kabanov drew lots of live-chat questions and Twitter inquiries, which were due to his skill, but that skill never materialized and could never outweigh the lateness and general attitude problems. On we go.

Matt Donovan and Brett Gallant accepted their qualifying offers, as first reported by the Capgeek website.