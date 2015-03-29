Jack Capuano says he isn't down on Calvin de Haan

Calvin de Haan was the odd man out Saturday, a healthy scratch for the second time in the last four games. In between his benchings against the Devils eight days ago and Saturday, the second-year defenseman played only 14:59 and 14:57 against the Wild and Kings, two of his three lowest ice-time totals of the season.

But Jack Capuano insists he's not down on de Haan, who has shuffled among defense partners after forming a very solid pairing with Travis Hamonic much of the season.

"I haven't lost confidence in him at all,'' Capuano said before Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks. "Calvin's strength is his skating. When he utilizes that strength, he's a real good defenseman for us. It's unfortunate guys have to sit. We're going to need all those guys over the next few weeks.''

Lubomir Visnovsky went back into the lineup after missing five games, three of which were because of some general soreness and the last two because of illness. He scored the Islanders' first goal, a point shot that deflected off Simon Despres' skate and in with 2:52 remaining in the first period.

Michael Grabner was scratched a fifth straight time, but he also is believed to be suffering from an illness that precluded him even being considered to jump into the lineup against the Ducks. Capuano said after the game that before choosing a lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Wings, he needs to see who among his scratches is healthy enough to go.

Isles files

The Islanders lost their fifth straight one-goal game after going 25-4-4 in their first 33 such contests. The Ducks are 31-1-7 in one-goal games . . . The Islanders dropped to 13-13-4 since the All-Star break, including 7-10-1 at the Coliseum, where they have three games remaining . . . Kyle Palmieri, born in Smithtown and raised in New Jersey, scored the Ducks' go-ahead goal early in the second period . . . Jaroslav Halak will get the start in goal Sunday. Michal Neuvirth made 21 saves and is 1-3-1 with an .881 save percentage in five games with the Islanders after posting a .918 save percentage in 27 games with the Sabres.