John Tavares a finalist for NHL's Hart Trophy

John Tavares was named a finalist for the Hart Trophy as the NHL's Most Valuable Player Wednesday, the second time in three seasons the Isles captain has been among the three finalists.

Tavares fell a point shy of winning the NHL scoring title, recording career highs in goals (38) and points (86) as the Isles finished with 101 points, their highest total since 1983-84. Tavares had 17 goals and 24 assists in the 36 games after the All-Star break, 22 of those without Kyle Okposo, who was out because of an eye surgery.

The other Hart Trophy finalists are Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin beat out Tavares for the award in 2013 and Price is the odds-on favorite to win it this season.