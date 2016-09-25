Johnny Boychuk misses Islanders practice with an injury

Johnny Boychuk missed Saturday’s practice with an upper-body injury and coach Jack Capuano was unsure how much training camp time Boychuk would miss.

“It’s something that’s been nagging him for a little bit,” Capuano said following the Isles’ second day on the ice for camp at Northwell Health Ice Center. “It’s more wanting him to see a doctor today to get evaluated to make sure it’s not anything serious. If it’s not I don’t expect him to miss a lot of time, but then again you don’t know what’s going to come when he sees a doctor.”

Boychuk had been back on Long Island from his offseason home in Edmonton for nearly a month, skating informally with several of his teammates at IceWorks. He went through Friday’s first day of drills seemingly without issue.

Cal Clutterbuck left Saturday’s practice early with a lower-body issue, but it did not appear to be anything serious.