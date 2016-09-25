SportsHockeyIslanders

Johnny Boychuk misses Islanders practice with an injury

Andrew Ladd, left, and Johnny Boychuk, right, battle for the...

Andrew Ladd, left, and Johnny Boychuk, right, battle for the puck on Friday, Sept. 23. Credit: Anna Sergeeva

By Arthur Staplearthur.staple@newsday.com

Johnny Boychuk missed Saturday’s practice with an upper-body injury and coach Jack Capuano was unsure how much training camp time Boychuk would miss.

“It’s something that’s been nagging him for a little bit,” Capuano said following the Isles’ second day on the ice for camp at Northwell Health Ice Center. “It’s more wanting him to see a doctor today to get evaluated to make sure it’s not anything serious. If it’s not I don’t expect him to miss a lot of time, but then again you don’t know what’s going to come when he sees a doctor.”

Boychuk had been back on Long Island from his offseason home in Edmonton for nearly a month, skating informally with several of his teammates at IceWorks. He went through Friday’s first day of drills seemingly without issue.

Cal Clutterbuck left Saturday’s practice early with a lower-body issue, but it did not appear to be anything serious.

