Lane Lambert unmoved as the Islanders coach faces Capitals, his former team.

Lane Lambert had already coached against the Capitals 20 times in the regular season plus a five-game playoff series since joining the Islanders. But Tuesday night’s match at UBS Arena marked Lambert’s first game against his former team as a head coach.

Not surprisingly, Lambert wasn’t particularly moved.

“Not really,” Lambert said. “We’ve played so many times. That ship has sailed. It’s a former team.”

Lambert spent four seasons with the Capitals as an assistant to Barry Trotz, culminating with winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. Trotz then took the Islanders’ job, bringing Lambert along as his associate coach.

Just as Lambert didn’t see Monday's game as personally special, his players were similarly low-key about that history.

“I think our focus is just on Washington and getting the win,” defenseman Ryan Pulock said. “Laner has been here for a while. As his first year as a head coach, I guess it might be a little special to him.”

‘Getting closer,’ still

Adam Pelech (injured reserve/suspected head injury) and Kyle Palmieri (injured reserve/upper body) continued to work with teammates as they participated in Monday's morning skate without returning to the lineup. Pelech has been out since Dec. 6 and Palmieri last played on Dec. 16.

The difference on Monday was Pelech rotating in with the other six defensemen for the first time during line rushes. Palmieri did not participate in the line rushes.

“He’s getting closer,” Lambert said of Pelech. “I liked the fact that he joined the penalty kill. We don’t have a lot of practice time so with guys coming back off of these injuries sometimes they’re just going to have to jump right into the pool. I do see progress with Palms. He’s getting closer.”

Isles files

The Islanders marked Mental Health Awareness Night with, among other things, an in-game moment of calm and therapy dogs roaming the concourses…LW Ross Johnston remained a healthy scratch.