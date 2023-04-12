Alexander Romanov, Mathew Barzal could return if Isles make playoffs

Neither defenseman Alexander Romanov nor Mathew Barzal made it back into the Islanders’ lineup before the end of the regular season.

But both were on the ice working before the start of the morning skate on Wednesday and, presumably, are on track to return at some point in the postseason if the Islanders qualify. The Islanders faced the out-of-contention Canadiens in the regular-season finale on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

“They’re still both day to day,” coach Lane Lambert said. “They’re showing signs of progress, for sure. Skating well.”

Romanov, who missed his fifth game with an upper body injury, resumed skating on Tuesday, when the Islanders held no team practice or media availability. Barzal missed the season’s final 23 games after suffering what is believed to be a knee injury on Feb. 18.

The loss of Barzal’s playmaking skills has impacted the power play, which entered Wednesday 0-for-19 in the previous eight games, and Bo Horvat’s effectiveness as the top-line center. Horvat had four goals and eight assists with Barzal out of the lineup.

Meanwhile, the Islanders allowed five goals twice without Romanov while also missing his physical presence.

Giving both a chance to return in the playoffs by qualifying was at least part of the Islanders’ motivation against the Canadiens.

“Right now, you’ve just got to focus on who’s playing now and the job at hand,” defenseman Noah Dobson said. “As teammates and brothers, when see guys that are out, if you can give them an opportunity to come back and play, you want to try and do that.”

Isles files

Josh Bailey, the longest-tenured Islander, drew back into the lineup in favor of Simon Holmstrom after being a healthy scratch in 10 of the last 12 games…Ross Johnston and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon remained healthy scratches…The Islanders celebrated Fan Appreciation Night.