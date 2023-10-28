Mathew Barzal adjusting well at right wing on Islanders' top line

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Mathew Barzal had no clue of his past success against the Blue Jackets.

He was just anticipating more production from his Islanders’ top line with Bo Horvat and Anders Lee, which generated 42 chances, including 10 high-danger chances, over its first three games together, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

“I feel good,” Barzal said before Saturday night’s game against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. “I could have had five last game.”

Barzal, a natural center playing on Horvat’s right wing, extended his point streak to five games with an assist in Thursday night’s 3-2 win over the Senators at UBS Arena. He took three shots and had five more attempts blocked. He brought a nine-game point streak against the Blue Jackets into Saturday’s match.

In all, Barzal had a goal and four assists in the Islanders’ first six games while Horvat had three goals and two assists. Lee’s lone goal to start the season came after being elevated to the top line.

Horvat was leading the Islanders with 24 shots, while Barzal had 23.

“I feel like the last three games we’ve been, probably, the best line in the game and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Barzal said. “Bo’s been great down the middle. I feel like I’m getting a little more accustomed to the wing. [Lee has] been great for us down low, making plays. It’s clicking right now. We’re close to having a night where we have two or three.

“Just getting chemistry still and starting to know where each other is at and the pucks we like. I think I’ve probably forced a few that I haven’t needed to force. Maybe I just need to bear down on my shot a little bit. But it’s early in the season, just working some stuff out.”

Though Barzal is the designated right wing, Horvat the center and Lee the left wing, how the play develops really dictates the positional alignments. Both Barzal and Horvat are equally comfortable transporting the puck in the middle.

“I think it’s all reading off one another,” Lee said. “You’ve got to fill a lane. Sometimes that’s me in the middle. Sometimes you’re driving through, sometimes that’s Bo driving through. It’s definitely a read but a lot of it has to do with where the puck is coming from.”

“It’s for real, for the most part,” coach Lane Lambert said of the top trio’s positional assignments. “But there’s hockey to be played. We want them to use their instincts. They’re high-end players.”

Barzal, at 26 starting his seventh NHL season and an eight-year, $73.2 million extension, set career highs as a rookie in 2017-18 with 22 goals and 63 assists for 85 points. He hasn’t totaled more than 62 points since president/general manager Lou Lamoriello’s arrival mandated more defensive responsibility from everybody on the ice.

Barzal had 14 goals and 37 assists in 58 games last season before injuring his knee.

He’s fully recovered now and is still one of the NHL’s more dangerous skaters.

“You definitely have to be more aware,” Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson said. “He’s special. You see it, the edge work, the hands, the way he sees the game. You think you might have him in a bad position and he’s still able to find a way to make a play.”