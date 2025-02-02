Islanders' Patrick Roy gives little clarity on Mathew Barzal, Scott Mayfield injuries

SUNRISE, Fla. — No concrete news on the injury status of top-liner Mathew Barzal and defenseman Scott Mayfield still sounded ominous for the Islanders.

Neither was in the lineup on Sunday night as the Islanders concluded a three-game road trip against the Stanley Cup champion Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Both players exited the Islanders' 3-2 overtime win against the Lightning on Saturday night by hobbling to the club's dressing room.

Barzal, who has already missed 21 games this season with an upper-body injury, limped off the ice after blocking Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh’s blast at 18:40 of the third period with his left leg.

Mayfield, who was limited to 41 games last season because of an ankle injury, was favoring his right leg at 15:29 of the second period after Luke Glendening’s check sent him sliding hard into the end wall.

“We’ll know more [Monday], that’s all I can say for now,” coach Patrick Roy said.

Pressed on whether Barzal and Mayfield were undergoing X-rays or MRIs, he replied, “Dr. Roy doesn’t know those questions at this moment.

“Injuries are unfortunately part of the game. I remember when I was in Colorado, when we lost [Peter] Forsberg in the [2001] series against [the Kings]. It was a moment for other guys to take the lead and it’s the same right now.”

Anthony Duclair, who missed Saturday’s match because of illness, returned to the lineup in Barzal’s spot with Bo Horvat and Anders Lee. Defenseman Dennis Cholowski also drew back in for Mayfield after being a healthy scratch the previous four games.

The Islanders are already missing key defensemen Noah Dobson (lower body/long-term injured reserve) and Ryan Pulock (upper body/injured reserve).

“Obviously it’s tough,” said defenseman Adam Boqvist, who scored a goal in his Islanders’ debut on Saturday after being claimed off waivers from the Panthers the day before. “You never want to see any teammate go down. We’ll see what the injuries are.”