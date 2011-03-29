Montoya signs one-year deal with Isles

Goaltender Al Montoya has made the most of his time on Long Island and Tuesday he was rewarded accordingly.

The 26-year-old netminder, who was acquired in a trade with Phoenix last month, agreed to terms with the Islanders on a one-year, one-way contract extension through the 2011-12 season.

"It feels great," Montoya said when reached by telephone. "I'm very grateful I got this chance and opportunity."

Since steadying a goaltending corps depleted by injuries and trade, Montoya has posted an 8-4-4 record with a 2.35 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in 17 games. He is tied for the team lead in wins with Rick DiPietro.

"It's been everything I can imagine," Montoya said of the whirlwind that has been the past two months. "It's the NHL. It's the chance to prove yourself every day against the best competition in the world. And the guys on the team have really made it an easy transition for me."

The extension seems to be a positive move for both sides. Montoya gets the security of a one-way deal for the first time in his career, while the Islanders add stability and depth to their goaltending for next season. Per the rules of the collective bargaining agreement, Montoya would have become a Group 6 unrestricted free agent on July 1 had he not signed an extension.

"For me, it was a goal to be back with this team and get that contract," Montoya said. "This is just another chance to prove myself. To just go back out there whenever I get the chance."

The Chicago native spent the majority of the past two-plus seasons with Phoenix's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. He was a first-round pick by the Rangers (No. 6 overall) in the 2004 draft before being traded to Phoenix in 2008. Montoya was acquired for a sixth-round draft pick in 2011 on Feb. 9.