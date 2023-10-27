Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson playing at 'another level'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The offensive numbers have never been in doubt for Noah Dobson, who combined for 100 points the last two seasons. It was trusting him defensively that kept him from being a top-pair defenseman for the Islanders. Former coach Barry Trotz and successor Lane Lambert learned — sometimes the hard way — Dobson couldn’t always be put on the ice against the top players.

But that was in previous seasons. It’s still early, but the 23-year-old Dobson, already in his fifth NHL season, has become a go-to option for Lambert in all situations. So far, it’s what the Islanders envisioned when Dobson was selected 12th overall in 2018.

Dobson will look to set his career high with at least one point in six straight games as the Islanders (3-2-1) face the Blue Jackets (3-2-2) on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena. He set a career high with his 27:42 of ice time as he had a goal and an assist in Thursday night’s 3-2 win over the Senators at UBS Arena.

“I think every game he’s getting better,” Lambert said. “You’re noticing that as well. He looks comfortable with Adam [Pelech] and they’re playing against the top lines. He’s just making some good, poised decisions. So the confidence is definitely there for him.”

Perhaps the best example came at the end of Thursday night’s game.

Lambert put Dobson and Pelech out with Bo Horvat, Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas and the quintet’s forechecking pinned the Senators deep in their own zone for most of Dobson’s 40-second shift, keeping goalie Joonas Korpisalo from coming off for an extra skater until just 48 seconds remained in regulation.

“They protected the puck,” Lambert said. “They played the game the right way. They kept it low. There was just a level of desperation.”

Dobson, who had 13 goals and 36 assists in 78 games last season and 13 goals and 38 assists in 80 games in 2021-22, has two goals and five assists through his five-game point streak.

He is averaging 24:47, his minutes inflated along with Pelech (22:49) and Ryan Pulock (25:00) with Scott Mayfield (lower body) expected to miss his sixth straight game.

“It’s not ideal,” Dobson said. “But, at the same time, you’re into the game. I feel good. It’s just what we’ve got right now, for now.”

Dobson’s ice time on Thursday night included 2:36 on the 1-for-4 power play and 2:59 on the 7-for-8 penalty kill.

He took the initial shot on Horvat’s power-play rebound goal at 2:41 of the first period, then connected on a wrist shot from the right point at 6:45 of the third period for the winner.

“He’s just playing in every key situation right now,” Horvat said. “He’s penalty killing. He’s on the power play. He’s playing big minutes five-on-five against the other teams’ top lines. He’s kind of doing it all right now and I think it’s just bringing the best out of him. He’s a competitive kid and he’s taken his game to another level right now.”