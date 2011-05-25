Okposo agrees to 5-year, $14M deal

Less than two weeks after they signed rookie standout Michael Grabner to a five-year, $15-million deal, the Islanders locked up another member of their emerging young core to a similar pact.

Kyle Okposo agreed to terms with the Islanders on a five-year deal that, according to multiple sources, is worth $14 million.

"I can't keep a smile off my face," Okposo said when reached by phone last night. "It's a good feeling that they put that much trust and faith in you."

Like Grabner's deal, which starts at $1 million in 2011-12 and escalates $1 million per year for the length of the contract, Okposo's deal is similarly backloaded, a source confirmed to Newsday.

Okposo will make $1 million, $2 million and $3 million, respectively, in the first three years of his contract, then $3.5 million and $4.5 million in the final two years.

"It definitely gives me some confidence in myself and what I'm capable of, what I can do," Okposo said.

Although Okposo is considered one of the most valuable and versatile of the team's nucleus, he did miss half of the 2010-11 season because of a preseason shoulder injury.

The 23-year-old right wing said he was disappointed with his production after he returned; he scored five goals and had 15 assists in 38 games. He finished with a plus-3 rating.

"I had so much more to offer, so much more in the tank than I did this season," said Okposo, who scored 18 goals in 65 games in his rookie season (2008-09) and 19 goals with 33 assists the following year. "The pressure is going to be off now, so I can just go play. That's when I play my best hockey."

Both Okposo and Grabner would have been restricted free agents heading into this offseason. GM Garth Snow could've extended them a qualifying offer to retain their rights, but he offered them multiyear deals instead.

"Kyle has been a critical part of our young core over the past few seasons," Snow said in a statement. "He is a high character guy that brings size and a scoring touch to our lineup."

During the season, Snow signed two-time 30-goal scorer Matt Moulson to a three-year, $9.4-million contract extension and re-signed defenseman Milan Jurcina and top-line winger PA Parenteau.

Remaining restricted free agents yet to be re-signed include Josh Bailey, Blake Comeau and defenseman Jack Hillen.

"I think it's going to be great," Okposo said. "All the guy on our team right now are good people first and foremost, and that's the key ingredient.

The fact that we want to grow together and take that next step this coming season . . . we're excited."