Islanders have their own way to celebrate Pride Night

The Islanders celebrated Pride Night on Thursday.

They just didn’t wear special Pride-themed warmup jerseys at UBS Arena.

But this was not a course correction for the Islanders. Unlike the Flyers, when Ivan Provorov opted not to come onto the ice wearing his team’s Pride jersey, or the Rangers, who announced they would wear Pride warmup jerseys and then didn’t, Pride-themed warmups have never been a part of the Islanders’ Pride Nights.

“We’ve never worn them,” said Matt Martin, who joined the Islanders in 2010. “But it’s becoming a thing because the Philly situation and then the Rangers saying they we’re going to wear them and then not.”

The on-ice dashers at UBS Arena did have a rainbow theme, the Islanders’ Twitter feed switched the team’s logo to rainbow colors, free tickets were donated to LGBT+ groups and donations were made to the LGBT Network and the NYC Gay Hockey Association.

Also, Islanders players were featured during in-game Pride videos and the organization’s presence at the New York City Pride Parade was highlighted.

Bolduc in lineup

Defenseman Samuel Bolduc remained in the Islanders’ lineup for his sixth NHL game after scoring his first career goal in Tuesday’s 4-0 victory over the Kraken.

“A lot of trust in him,” coach Lane Lambert said. “We’ve talked about his poise. He’s got size. He does a lot of the little things well, good stick positioning and things like that. The coaches in Bridgeport have done a good job with him and he’s coming along.”

The left-shooting Bolduc was paired with Noah Dobson as Sebastian Aho, in the lineup the previous 50 games, was a healthy scratch for the first time since the season’s fourth game.

Isles files

D Alexander Romanov returned after missing Tuesday’s win for personal reasons…D Parker Wotherspoon and LW Ross Johnston remained healthy scratches.