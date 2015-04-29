Rick DiPietro sad Islanders are moving to Brooklyn

The Islanders' season came to a screeching halt Monday night in Game 7 in Washington, another first-round exit from the Stanley Cup playoffs. But this exit had a deeper meaning because part of Long Island's fabric -- the Isles being based at Nassau Coliseum -- went with it, as well.

The team is moving to Brooklyn. One of their former goalies was already feeling the sense of loss for the Island Tuesday at BGIT's Commissions for Charity event in Manhattan.

"We've got two football teams that play in New Jersey," Rick DiPietro said. "We've got the Islanders going to Brooklyn. The Jets practiced at Hofstra. Now you don't have any [major] sports teams. The Islanders had that kind of like community feel where they were Long Island's team. Guys lived in the area. You'd always see them around town. Now that's going to be gone.

"I don't think it's going to really sink in until you start driving by that building and there not being any Islanders games, especially with how much fun the Islanders fans had this year with the team."

But DiPietro hasn't given up, saying, "I kind of feel like at some point, they'll be back in Long Island."