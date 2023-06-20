Samuel Bolduc, Islanders agree to two-year deal

The Islanders on Tuesday announced defenseman Samuel Bolduc has agreed to a new, two-year deal.

Bolduc, 22, a second-round pick in 2019, made his NHL debut last season with two goals and one assist in 17 games.

The 6-4, 220-pound, left-shooting Bolduc, who was a 2021 AHL all-star for the Islanders’ Bridgeport affiliate, will have a chance to secure a full-time NHL role in September’s training camp.

Bolduc’s new deal reportedly carries an $800,000 average annual value.