Samuel Bolduc, Islanders agree to two-year deal

Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolduc celebrates his goal in the second period against the Flyers at UBS Arena on April 8. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Andrew Gross

The Islanders on Tuesday announced defenseman Samuel Bolduc has agreed to a new, two-year deal. 

Bolduc, 22, a second-round pick in 2019, made his NHL debut last season with two goals and one assist in 17 games.

The 6-4, 220-pound, left-shooting Bolduc, who was a 2021 AHL all-star for the Islanders’ Bridgeport affiliate, will have a chance to secure a full-time NHL role in September’s training camp.

Bolduc’s new deal reportedly carries an $800,000 average annual value.

Andrew Gross

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

