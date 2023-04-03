Sebastian Aho returns to Islanders' lineup, but Alexander Romanov sidelined

RALEIGH, N.C. – Defenseman Sebastian Aho returned to the Islanders’ lineup on Sunday against the Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

But that may not mean the Islanders’ defense corps is now fully healthy.

Alexander Romanov was out of the lineup for just the second time this season – he missed a 4-0 win over the visiting Kraken on Feb. 7 for the birth of his first child – after appearing to hurt his left arm in Saturday night’s 5-0 road loss to the Lightning.

He exited to the dressing room at 12:23 of the second period after tangling with the Lightning’s Corey Perry during a scrum at the Islanders’ crease. But Romanov returned to start the third period and logged 19:43.

He did not take pregame warmups on Sunday and watched the game from the press box.

Aho missed six games with an upper-body injury after taking a high hit from the Sharks’ Kevin Labanc on March 18.

“He pushes the puck up the ice for us,” coach Lane Lambert said. “He competes hard. He’s had a great season.”

Aho entered Sunday with five goals and 16 assists in 66 games.

Romanov’s absence allowed rookie Samuel Bolduc to remain in the lineup for the seventh straight game despite Aho’s return. Aho skated with Ryan Pulock while Bolduc remained with Noah Dobson.

Isles files

Right wing Josh Bailey returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past three games and in seven of the last eight matches. Bailey skated on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s line with Zach Parise. Simon Holmstrom, who had just one point – a goal – in his last 14 games, was a healthy scratch after logging 12:24 with one shot against the Lightning … Defenseman Parker Wotherspoon and left wing Ross Johnston remained healthy scratches …The Islanders entered Sunday’s match with a 6-1-1 record against Metropolitan Division opponents since Feb. 7.