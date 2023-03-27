Sebastian Aho skating closer to a return to Islanders' defense

Defenseman Sebastian Aho resumed working on ice with the Islanders at Monday’s morning skate and coach Lane Lambert may soon have an interesting lineup decision to make between him and rookie Samuel Bolduc.

Aho missed his fourth game when the Islanders faced the Devils on Monday night at UBS Arena since sustaining an upper-body injury on a high hit from the Sharks’ Kevin Labanc in San Jose on March 18.

The 6-4, 220-pound Bolduc has played in Aho’s spot both paired with Noah Dobson and quarterbacking the second power-play unit. The 5-10, 186-pound Aho has five goals and 16 assists in 66 games, all career highs for him.

“It indicates to me he’s getting closer,” Lambert said of Aho skating in the morning with teammates.

“Sebastian has played very well all year long. Sam came in, he’s played well. He’s a big body, he’s got a longer reach. There are differences to both of their games and there’s strengths to both of their games. That’s a good problem to have, when you get numbers.”

Not yet

Top-line playmaker Mathew Barzal (suspected knee injury) still has yet to resume skating as he missed his 16th game. Lambert said he would not travel with the team to Washington for Wednesday night’s game against the Capitals.

Isles files

Right wing Josh Bailey was a healthy scratch for the fifth time in six games after logging 11:40 in Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the visiting Sabres without a shot. Bailey was on the ice for Kyle Okposo’s third-period winner. He remains five games shy of matching Hall of Famer Denis Potvin for the second-most games played in Islanders history at 1,060. But he now might not reach that mark this season with only seven games left . . . Defenseman Parker Wotherspoon and left wing Ross Johnston remained healthy scratches.