Semyon Varlamov likely to start in net for the Islanders on Saturday at Buffalo

Semyon Varlamov played in three of the Islanders’ six preseason games but has not been in net for a game that has counted since April 1.

That will change Saturday night in Buffalo as Varlamov is the expected starter for the Islanders’ first road game of the season against the Sabres.

“I feel ready,” the goalie said before the Islanders face the Devils on Friday night at UBS Arena. “I had a lot of skating the past few weeks. A lot of work. I feel pretty good.”

The 35-year-old Varlamov, who signed a four-year, $11 million extension in the offseason, went 1-2-0 with a 4.50 goals-against average and an .852 save percentage in the preseason, last playing in a 5-2 loss to the Flyers in Philadelphia on Oct. 5.

He went 11-9-2 with a 2.70 GAA and a .913 save percentage last season as Ilya Sorokin’s backup.

Varlamov was asked what the hardest thing is for a goalie at the start of a game after a long layoff.

“We’re going to find out [Saturday] the first 10 minutes,” Varlamov said. “Every game is different. Sometimes you feel good from the beginning. Sometimes you don’t. Sometimes it takes you some time to adjust to the speed.”

Coach Lane Lambert would not disclose whether there was a ballpark for how many games he expected Varlamov to play.

“We’ve had some discussions about playing time,” Lambert said. “It becomes a little bit day to day.”

Mayfield skates

Defenseman Scott Mayfield (lower body) will miss his second game after blocking a shot off his ankle in the season-opening 3-2 win over the Sabres this past Saturday. But he did participate in the Islanders’ optional morning skate on Friday, marking his first time back on ice.

“This is a good step for him,” Lambert said.

Lambert did not specify whether Mayfield would travel with the team to Buffalo.

On the road again

The Islanders play six of eight games at UBS Arena in October. But the team was looking forward to the first road trip of the season.

“Worry about tonight and the road game on a back-to-back will be different,” center Brock Nelson said before Friday’s match. “But I think everyone is used to it. We’re just getting back into the routine.”

Isles files

This is the first set of 10 back-to-back games for the Islanders this season . . . Forwards Oliver Wahlstrom and Julien Gauthier remained healthy scratches.