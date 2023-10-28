Islanders players seek clarity on NHL gambling rules in wake of LI-native Shane Pinto's suspension

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the wake of the 41-game ban the NHL handed Franklin Square’s Shane Pinto of the Senators on Thursday for activities related to sports wagering — the league’s first such suspension in the era of online gambling — players are looking for clarification on the rules.

“I’m not sure on the full specifics of what transpired with him and/or the rules,” said the Islanders’ Brock Nelson before Saturday night’s game against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. “The accessibility of gambling and the legalization has made it a little tougher to navigate.”

New NHL Players’ Association executive director Marty Walsh and Jared Maples, the league’s senior executive vice president and chief security officer, will both address the topic as they visit teams during the season.

Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said each team received a memo on the issue before the season.

“It’s a [Players’ Association] thing and it’s a Lou thing and I’ll leave it at that,” said Islanders coach Lane Lambert, citing team president/general manager Lou Lamoriello.

Nelson said the players have been in communication with the NHLPA after the NHL suspended Pinto, 22, still a restricted free agent.

“Guys are curious,” Nelson said. “The PA is trying to alert guys as well, to let everyone know maybe what happened, or bits of it.”

New York rivalry

Islanders’ players know how special playing another New York team can be based on their rivalries with the Rangers and Devils. Which is why Sunday’s Jets-Giants game was intriguing to them.

“You probably wish that they could have more games against each other,” said captain Anders Lee

“I know how that area, that parking lot gets for a big football games and I’m sure it will be an awesome atmosphere,” Smithtown’s Kyle Palmieri said.

Isles files

Retired goalie Cory Schneider worked his first Islanders’ game as a pregame and intermission analyst for MSG Networks . . . Defenseman Scott Mayfield (lower body) missed his sixth game . . . Forwards Hudson Fasching and Julien Gauthier remained healthy scratches.