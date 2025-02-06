Simon Holmstrom, Casey Cizikas, Jean-Gabriel Pageau have been a high quality line in Islanders' playoff drive

Simon Holmstrom had to think for a moment.

Standing in the Islanders’ dressing room Thursday morning, he was asked what label he would assign to his line with Casey Cizikas and Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Are they a scoring line? A checking line? An energy line?

“That’s a great question,” the right wing said. A moment or two later, he began to answer.

“I think Pager and Casey and me, I think we bring a little of everything to the table and I think we’ve been doing a good job,” Holmstrom said following an up-tempo, half-hour practice at Northwell Health Ice Center. “I think our job is to go out there and put some pressure on [opposing teams] and play heavy and lay out some hits as well. So I think it’s something in between.”

While there is not a one-size-fits-all characterization for the trio, what has been made abundantly clear in the 15 games the Islanders have played in 2025 is that they have been key in the team’s playoff push.

The Islanders (25-21-7, 57 points) have won 11-of-the-15 games played in 2025. They now embark on a back-to-back against two of the league’s best teams in Winnipeg and Minnesota before dispersing for the league’s two-week, 4 Nations-mandated pause. They find themselves four points behind Detroit for the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and are three back of Tampa Bay for the second one.

And the line that coach Patrick Roy said was put together out of necessity earlier in the season due to a spate of injuries that threatened the campaign has consistently generated offense while matched up against some of the NHL’s preeminent forwards.

In the 94:30 spanning 44 games they have played as a unit, the trio has 50.59 shots for percentage, 57.78 scoring chances for percentage, and 55.26 high-danger chances for percentage according to analytical database NaturalStatTrick.com.

“I am very comfortable when they’re on the ice,” Roy said. “When we played Colorado for example, [Nathan] MacKinnon played over 20 minutes or 25 minutes. Same thing with [Nikita] Kucherov when we played Tampa. It’s a lot for one line. So knowing that line could do the job, it really helps a lot.”

Roy was referring to the Islanders’ 5-2 win over the Avalanche on Jan. 28 at UBS Arena and the 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning four nights later.

Against the Avalanche, the line accounted for two goals and four assists as MacKinnon finished with an assist, seven shots on goal and 12 shot attempts in 23:53. Holmstrom was credited with a secondary assist on Tony DeAngelo’s overtime game-winner in Tampa Bay while Kucherov recorded a goal, three shots, and 12 shot attempts in 23:59 in the contest.

So, yes, they served vital roles — on both sides of the puck — in those wins.

“Pager and Homer are a little more offensive-minded than I am,” Casey Cizikas said. “When it comes to the defensive side of the puck we think alike.”

None of which has not gone unnoticed by their teammates.

“They’re bringing energy and possession,” Lee said. “They’re creating a lot because those three, they’re dogs.”

Which might be the label that best suits Cizikas, Pageau and Holmstrom.

Notes & quotes: Roy announced Ilya Sorokin will start both games of the back-to-back, and that Hudson Fasching (upper body) will travel with the team. Scott Mayfield (lower body) will not make the trip.