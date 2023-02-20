With Mathew Barzal out, Simon Holmstrom elevated to Islanders' top line

PITTSBURGH — Coach Lane Lambert went from saying he needed to see more from Simon Holmstrom – and not immediately getting it – to elevating the rookie right wing to the Islanders’ top line two days later for Monday night’s crucial matchup against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

Injuries, in this case a long-term lower-body one to top playmaker Mathew Barzal, really do create opportunities for others.

“It’s an awesome opportunity just to play on the top line and get some offensive time as well, hopefully,” Holmstrom said. “My last couple of games haven’t been the best. I’ve got way more to give. I think that’s how it’s been this entire season. But I’m starting to get there.”

Holmstrom, 21, the 23rd overall pick in 2019, entered Monday without a point in his previous five games and with just three goals and one assist over his first 31 in the NHL this season. He was averaging 11:01 of ice time and had taken only 21 shots on net.

But he got the first chance to take Barzal’s spot with top-line center Bo Horvat and Anders Lee. Lambert was asked to explain why.

“It’s a good question,” Lambert said. “We’ve talked recently about wanting more from him. This is an opportunity for him to give more. He’s a very responsible guy. He’s good defensively.”

Lambert said a factor in his decision was to allow Holmstrom to be part of the defensive matchup against Sidney Crosby’s top line.

Before Saturday’s 6-2 road loss to the NHL-leading Bruins, Lambert said of Holmstrom’s sluggish production and limited ice time, “It’s a little bit circumstantial but I would like to see more out of Simon. I think there’s more there and we’ll just leave it at that.”

Holmstrom, who started Saturday’s game on Andy Andreoff’s fourth line before Barzal was injured, logged 12:37 without a shot against the Bruins.

“I thought the Boston game was a little bit better for me,” Holmstrom said. “Just with the speed. I think I’ve got to keep doing that and also make some plays.”

But Holmstrom said he knows it’s not just more offense Lambert is seeking from him.

“I think it’s just everything,” Holmstrom said. “The speed level. The way you forecheck. The way you make plays with the puck. The way you take responsibility in the defensive zone. It’s just everything. I’ve got to get one level up.”

To be fair, Lambert had a limited pool of options to round out his top line.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (injured reserve/upper body) and Josh Bailey (upper body) are not on the trip and Oliver Wahlstrom (injured reserve/lower body) and Cal Clutterbuck (injured reserve/upper body) are also out long term.

So it’s not likely Holmstrom will come out of the lineup even if he can’t provide what Lambert wants to see more of with this chance on the top line.

“It’s never good to get injuries, especially with the guys we’ve got injuries for,” Holmstrom said. “I’m just trying to step up and do my best.”