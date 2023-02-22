Simon Holmstrom gets playing time and delivers winning goal

Coach Lane Lambert repeated before the Islanders’ 2-1 win over the Jets on Wednesday night at UBS Arena that he wants to see more offensively out of rookie right wing Simon Holmstrom.

Then Holmstrom went out and scored the third-period winner, recovering after taking a hard hit from defenseman Dylan DeMelo to beat Connor Hellebuyck with a rising wrist shot from the slot at 9:57.

“It’s hockey,” said Holmstrom, who has four goals and one assist in 33 games. “You’ve got to take a hit to make a play, right?”

“It feels great, especially such an important goal.”

Holmstrom started on Otto Koivula’s fourth line, demoted from the top line in Monday’s 4-2 win in Pittsburgh because of defensive miscues. But Holmstrom again earned playing time on Bo Horvat’s top trio as Wednesday’s match progressed. Horvat and Matt Martin assisted on his winner as Holmstrom logged 7:18 with that one shot.

Lambert wants Holmstrom be more assertive and take more shots.

“It’s greatly satisfying and I’m happy for him,” Lambert said. “There isn’t a player that doesn’t want to do well or isn’t trying to do well. I’m happy with his response.”

Isles files

The Islanders won their sixth straight over the Jets, dating to March 28, 2019 . . . Lambert separated his top defensive pair of Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock for the first time since Pelech returned from a 21-game injury absence on Jan. 23. Pelech skated with Scott Mayfield and Pulock was paired with Alexander Romanov . . . Koivula logged 8:46 with one shot and took a bad tripping penalty against Karson Kuhlman at 12:51 of the third period after being recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport . . . C Andy Andreoff was returned to Bridgeport . . . C Jean-Gabriel Pageau (injured reserve/upper body) and LW Josh Bailey (upper body) have not resumed skating yet . . . D Parker Wotherspoon remained a healthy scratch.