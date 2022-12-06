Thomas' Greiss return as Blues goalie sparks fond memories for Isles

Thomas Greiss is three seasons removed from playing for the Islanders. Time hasn’t dulled the fond memories his former teammates and coaches have of the goalie.

“He was great,” Mathew Barzal said. “He’s such a funny guy and a loving teammate. Never had a bad day. Always had a smile on his face. Always had a funny little comment to make.”

Greiss was the Blues’ expected starter as the Islanders concluded a three-game homestand on Tuesday night.

“A great person,” coach Lane Lambert said. “Just a work ethic that’s unmatched, really. Always staying out for extra shots from guys.”

Greiss signed a two-year, $7.2 million deal with the Red Wings before the 2020-21 season as the Islanders opened a roster spot for Ilya Sorokin. Greiss signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Blues this season.

The first time he faced the Islanders since departing, he allowed three goals on 16 shots as the Islanders beat the visiting Red Wings, 5-2, on March 24.

Brock Nelson, who had two goals in that game, was asked whether the shooter or the goalie has the advantage in that situation.

“I’m sure he remembered a couple of tendencies of the guys,” Nelson said. “It’s so situational as a shooter. You have a couple of ideas in mind and hopefully you can read different plays and where he’s at and maybe take advantage.”

Greiss went 101-60-17 with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage for the Islanders from 2015-20.

Isles files

Cal Clutterbuck (upper body) participated in the morning skate but missed his third straight game. “He’s skating so it’s great for his progress,” Lambert said . . . Lambert reported Kyle Palmieri (injured reserve/upper body) has resumed skating on his own. Palmieri missed his seventh game . . . Robin Salo and Ross Johnston remained healthy scratches.