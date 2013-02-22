Thomas Hickey's first NHL goal a memorable one

MONTREAL -- Thomas Hickey's first NHL goal was a pretty dramatic game-winner, finishing off a comeback from a pair of two-goal deficits for the Islanders and finishing off a ridiculous passing play from John Tavares and Michael Grabner at 3:12 of overtime Thursday night.

Of course, for the 24-year-old defenseman -- the No. 4 overall pick by the Kings in 2007 -- even the last goal in an 11-0 win would have felt pretty good. He spent the previous 31/2 seasons in the AHL, never played an NHL game before this season and was claimed off waivers by the Isles before the season began.

"It probably feels a little sweeter with all that time," Hickey said. "There was a lot of hard work put in, a lot of doubts, but I stayed confident and I'm fortunate to have the opportunity to play here."

The Calgary native got to give the puck for his first goal to a special fan in the Bell Centre crowd -- his father, Dennis, who traveled to see his son play in Ottawa on Tuesday and again here Thursday night.

Power play clicks againThe Isles' power play continued its feast-or-famine run, with Matt Moulson converting their first two chances. They wound up 2-for-4 with the advantage, marking the fifth time in 17 games that they've scored multiple power-play goals in a game.

Even though they've endured 0-for-22 and 0-for-9 droughts, the Isles are at 25.4 percent efficiency, in the top five in the NHL.

Ullstrom, Boulton outDespite losing in Ottawa on Tuesday night, Jack Capuano stuck with the same 18 skaters for Thursday night's game, which left David Ullstrom and Eric Boulton as the healthy scratches among the forwards and Radek Martinek, who still has not played a game this season, scratched among the defensemen.

