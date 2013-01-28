Travis Hamonic injures ankle

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Travis Hamonic missed part of the third period and overtime Sunday night after injuring an ankle, giving the Islanders only five defensemen.

Hamonic was in the trainer's room for an extended period after the game but did come out to visit with his family. The Winnipeg native had 70 friends and family in the crowd.

Montoya gets start

Goalie Al Montoya didn't have to make any game-saving stops against his former teammates, including his landlord, Hamonic, as Montoya is renting his house here for the season. But Montoya's 21 saves were enough for the win against his former club.

"I know he's a battler, that the last time he played here he gave us a chance to win," Islanders coach Jack Capuano said.

That was a memorable night, Dec. 20, 2011. Montoya had to leave the game after Evander Kane, now his teammate, barreled into him, causing a concussion. He missed a month and his career with the Isles effectively was over.

Montoya signed with the Jets in July to back up Ondrej Pavelec, who started their first four games.

"We just wanted to get him to be a part of this here," Jets coach Claude Noel said of Montoya's start Sunday night. "He knows them, but they know him too. It was just time."

Hickey makes debut

Isles defenseman Thomas Hickey played his first NHL game, stepping in for Joe Finley. He had some decent flashes in 12:22 of ice time, though he was caught up ice on Kane's OT game-winner.

Winger Eric Boulton returned, replacing Casey Cizikas. Veteran Radek Martinek, signed just before training camp, has yet to play.