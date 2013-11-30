Unproductive Bailey is a healthy scratch

Josh Bailey had no part in the Islanders' drubbing yesterday. He was asked to sit and watch, a healthy scratch from the lineup after having gone 15 games (since Oct. 25) without a goal.

"I don't know that it was so much a wake-up call," Jack Capuano said, adding that coach and player had a good conversation at practice Thursday. "A player who puts as much pressure on himself just has to relax a little bit. Take a step back.

"Josh is fine. I've got a lot of confidence he'll bounce back," the coach said, citing the strong start Bailey had to this season and his good showing against the Penguins in the playoffs last spring.

De Haan up, watchesCalvin de Haan, summoned from Bridgeport on Thursday to give the struggling defense a shot in the arm, also did not dress for the game. Capuano said he wants the young player, who has overcome two serious shoulder injuries, to have some practices with the Islanders. "It's only fair to him," the coach said.

Isles filesThe high-speed, collision-marked goal the Red Wings scored in the second period was the first shorthanded goal allowed by the Islanders in 79 games . . . The victory was the first by the Red Wings in regulation against the Islanders since Black Friday of 2003. The Islanders had a 6-0-1 mark in the span, including one Nov. 16 in Detroit, which was the Islanders' most recent victory overall . . . By the numbers: Evgeni Nabokov, the No. 1 goalie, was injured in that win over the Red Wings. The Islanders are 0-5-0 since . . . They are 5-12-1 since defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky went out with a concussion Oct. 19 . . . They are 4-11-0 since the Matt Moulson-Thomas Vanek trade.