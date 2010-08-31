Weight completes deal, says shoulder is fine

Islanders captain Doug Weight signaled his return in June when he agreed to a one-year contract, a deal that general manager Garth Snow described then as "in essence, done."

After the lengthy hiatus that followed, Weight's deal - worth $850,000 with the potential to earn more through team bonuses - was (finally) completed Tuesday.

The 39-year-old, who joked that he fell off the face of the Earth for six weeks this summer while back home in Michigan, will return to the Islanders after season-ending surgery in March to repair a torn rotator cuff and labrum on his left shoulder.

Weight, who played through those injuries for most of last season, said his shoulder feels the best it has in years. Because of his aggressive rehab, he's also had more time this offseason than any to focus on his entire body while getting back into shape.

"I'm looking forward to being part of the Islanders and being a leader on this young team,'' Weight said when reached by phone yesterday. "It's going to be a great challenge and hopefully, the reward will be to pay back the organization with a healthy and productive season."

Weight said he's excited to get back on the ice and "turn some heads" the first day of training camp.

"I'm going to really challenge myself to be the best I can," Weight said. "I'll do anything on the ice at any time. Whatever my role may be, I'm going to give it my all."