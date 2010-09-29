Weight to Streit, Okposo: Get the surgery

PHILADELPHIA - As two of the Islanders' top players, Mark Streit and Kyle Okposo, are shelved by serious shoulder injuries, team captain Doug Weight reflected on his own similar setback last year and the toll it took on his season.

After suffering a torn labrum and torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder early last season, Weight gutted through the pain for months before realizing he was losing the battle. When Weight informed general manager Garth Snow he decided to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery in March, the relief he felt was immense.

"It was the best day of last year," Weight said before last night's 3-1 preseason loss to the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. "I was exhausting myself, fooling myself, and even embarrassing myself somewhat on the ice."

Hence his advice to both Streit and Okposo about the surgery they face and the importance of expediency: "If they need to have it done, they should have it done," said Weight, who did not play because of a lingering groin/hip flexor issue.

Streit and Okposo are both slated to miss significant time. According to multiple sources, Streit suffered a torn rotator cuff, torn labrum and dislocation in his left shoulder Saturday, which likely will sideline him for six months. Okposo suffered a torn labrum just two days before that and is expected back in December.

Both are seeking second opinions with the doctor that repaired Weight's shoulder in March - shoulder specialist Anthony Miniaci of the Cleveland Clinic. "It's always good to get a second or third opinion," Weight said. "And with the history of [Miniaci] and the number of guys he's worked on, he's got a long, great resume."

Having experienced a painful injury and aggressive recovery, Weight hopes they'll return to a team poised for the postseason. "Hopefully we can fight through the adversity and play a good front nine so when we get them back we can make a push down the stretch, during the part of the season that matters most."

Notes & quotes: Dwayne Roloson had 22 saves and played all three periods in his first preseason game . . . Krys Kolanos, who accepted a training camp invite Sunday, had a power-play goal in the third period . . . An Islanders split squad also played in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.