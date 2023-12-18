The Islanders sure could use Zach Parise back on the ice with them

That center Bo Horvat, he of the career-high 10-game point streak, participated fully in Monday’s practice and is seemingly fine for Tuesday night’s game against the surging Oilers at UBS Arena after being shaken up in a late-game collision in Montreal on Saturday, was good news for the Islanders.

That right wings Kyle Palmieri and Oliver Wahlstrom are also expected to be available after sitting out practice was positive, too.

But, taken all together, it also could lead to this conclusion: The Islanders sure could use Zach Parise if and when the left wing chooses to play this season.

Not just because Parise, 39, who had 21 goals and 13 assists in 82 games last season and is now skating hard on his own back home in Minnesota, would provide insurance against injury. But also because the tenacious Parise, who did not miss a game in two seasons with the Islanders, would step into the lineup and bolster the skill and depth of the forwards’ corps, which surely will be tested during the playoff push.

“There's so many things that can happen with injuries, whatever it might be,” coach Lane Lambert said.

Parise chose to remain an unrestricted free agent and stay at home with his wife and young children to start this season after living apart from his family while with the Islanders. But the expectation is that he will signal he’s ready to play sometime after the upcoming Christmas break.

The week-long NHL holiday roster freeze starts on Wednesday.

The Islanders could use Parise’s steady presence on the third line, even with center Jean-Gabriel Pageau showing strong chemistry with a rapidly-developing Simon Holmstrom and Julien Gauthier playing fine for now on right wing. But Parise, who would force Holmstrom to switch to the right side, has more scoring upside than Gauthier and a better net-presence than either player.

He could also help the struggling penalty kill, ranked last in the NHL and depleted of some of its more accomplished contributors with defensemen Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield all sidelined.

Of course, there are hurdles, in terms of the roster, the salary cap and potentially interest from other teams, to bringing Parise back, even after he said on May 1 during breakup day, “I think it would be here or nowhere.”

The Islanders, after adding veteran defensemen Robert Bortuzzo and Mike Reilly, are only allowed to exceed the $83.5 million salary cap-ceiling as long as Pelech and his $5.75 million cap figure is on long-term injured reserve.

A forward — the seldom-used Wahlstrom? — might have to be moved to add Parise.

But the Islanders sure could use him.

Noah Dobson honored

The NHL named Noah Dobson its third star of the week after the defenseman led the league with eight assists in four games. He had his third career three-assist game in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Canadiens. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon was the first star after notching three goals and seven assists in four games, and Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko was the second star after going 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .957 save percentage.