Jason Robertson scores in OT, Stars beat Flames 6-5

CALGARY, Alberta — Jason Robertson scored his second goal of the game at 4:47 of overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 6-5 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Robertson cut across the crease and lifted a backhander over goalie Jacob Markstrom in overtime.

Robertson has 41 goals to become the first player with consecutive 40-goal seasons since the franchise moved from Minnesota to Dallas for the 1993-94 season. He's the third in team history, joining Dino Ciccarelli (three in a row in 1985-86, 1986-87 and 1987-88) and Dave Gagner (1989-90, 1990-91).

Joe Pavelski, Radek Faksa, Wyatt Johnston and Jani Hakanpaa also scored to help Central-leading Dallas snap a two-game losing streak and end a six-game trip with four victories. Jake Oettinger made 33 saves.

Elias Lindholm, MacKenzie Weegar, Blake Coleman, Nick Ritchie and Rasmus Andersson scored for Calgary. Markstrom stopped 20 shots. The Flames are four points behind Winnipeg for the Western Conference’s last wild-card playoff spot.

Robertson tied it at 4 with 1:50 left in the second period. Andersson gave Calgary the lead at 9:53 of the third period, and Hakanpaa tied it with 7:51 left.

NOTES: With 88 points, Robertson is closing in on Mike Modano’s Dallas record of 93 points set in 1993-94. Bobby Smith set the franchise record with 114 in Minnesota in 1981‑82. ... Dallas opened its trip with a victory in Buffalo and took two in Seattle. The Stars then lost in Vancouver and Edmonton. ... Dallas ended a four-game skid against Calgary. ... The Flames were coming off a 7-2 win Thursday night at Vegas, their first road victory over the Golden Knights.

Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson, left, celebrates his overtime goal against the Calgary Flames with teammates in an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 18. 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. Credit: AP/Jeff McIntosh

UP NEXT

Stars: Host Seattle on Tuesday night.

Flames: At Los Angeles on Monday night.