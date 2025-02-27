NHL-leading Jets run franchise-record winning streak to 11 games, beating Senators 4-1

OTTAWA, Ontario — Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves and the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets ran their franchise-record winning streak to 11 games, beating the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Hellebuyck made his second straight straight since starring for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off. The NHL victory leader improved to 36-7-2, helping the Jets get to 42-14-3 overall and 19-9-0 on the road.

Cole Perfetti and Mason Appleton opened the scoring for the Jets, Kyle Connor added his 31st goal of the season and Mark Scheifele had an empty-netter for his 33rd. Connor and Scheifele also had assists.

Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa, and Linus Ullmark stopped 35 shots. The Senators have lost five straight.

Perfetti and Appleton scored in a 1:17 span midway through the first period. Connor made it 3-0 at 8:04 of the second, and Chabot countered for Ottawa 49 second later.

Takeaways

Jets: Winnipeg is six wins short of the NHL record streak of 17 set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins. The Edmonton Oilers a 16-game run last season.

Senators: Ottawa dressed just 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele, right, falls after colliding with Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub, as Senators' left wing David Perron looks on during the first period of an NHL a hockey game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 in Ottawa. Credit: AP/Adrian Wyld

Key moment

The Senators had a pair of messy errors leading to the first two goals. First, Tim Stutzle had an unforced turnover, leading to the pening goal. Less than a minute later, the Jets had an odd-man rush and Ullmark couldn’t hold on to a puck he thought he had.

Key stat

Hellebuyck is 21-2-2 in his last 25 starts.

Up next

The Jets are at Nashville on Thursday night to complete a two-game trip. The Senators host San Jose on Saturday night.