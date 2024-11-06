Nino Niederreiter scores twice to lift Jets to 3-0 win over Utah

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nino Niederreiter scored twice in his 900th NHL career game and Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets defeat the Utah Hockey Club 3-0 on Tuesday night.

It was Hellebuyck’s second shutout of the season and 39th of this career.

Gabriel Vilardi also scored for the Jets. Adam Lowry assisted on both goals by Niederreiter.

Utah ended a run of picking up points in three consecutive games (1-0-2).

Karel Vejmelka stopped 25 shots for Utah in its second stop on a four-game road trip.

Jets winger Kyle Connor had his franchise-record, season-opening points streak end at 12 games.

Takeaways

Utah: The visitors had three power plays, but didn’t get a shot on goal in the first one and only forced Hellebuyck to make one stop in each of the next two. The Jets blocked 17 shots compared to Utah’s five.

Winnipeg Jets' Nino Niederreiter (62) gets ready to take a shot on Utah Hockey Club goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2024. Credit: AP/FRED GREENSLADE

Jets: Winnipeg had opportunities to fire at the net, but got derailed early on looking for the perfect setup until Josh Morrissey sent a blast from the point with Vilardi in front of the net.

Key moment

Niederreiter lifted a Utah opponent’s stick in Winnipeg’s end, allowing the Jets to get the puck and head toward the visitor’s net. He then joined the rush, deked and put the puck around Vejmelka.

Key stat

The Jets went 1-for-2 on the power play, giving them a power-play goal in six consecutive games. They entered the game tops in the NHL with the man advantage (44.1%).

Up next

Utah visits the Blues on Thursday, and the Jets host the Avalanche on Thursday.