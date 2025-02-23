SportsHockey

Utah Hockey Club puts defenseman Juuso Valimaki on waivers

Utah Hockey Club's Juuso Valimaki (4) defends as goaltender Connor...

Utah Hockey Club's Juuso Valimaki (4) defends as goaltender Connor Ingram (39) saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron (36) during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Friday, January 24, 2025. Credit: AP/JOHN WOODS

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club put defenseman Juuso Valimaki on waivers Sunday.

The 26-year-old Finn has five points and 14 penalty minutes while averaging 16:33 of ice time in 43 games this season. He has one year left on his contract beyond this one at a salary cap hit of $2 million.

Valimaki fell out of Utah’s lineup with John Marino and Sean Durzi each back from a long-term injury. If he clears waivers, the team can assign him to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

Going on waivers comes after Valimaki was selected to Finland's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, but was a healthy scratch for all three games of the tournament.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME