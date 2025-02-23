Utah Hockey Club puts defenseman Juuso Valimaki on waivers

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club put defenseman Juuso Valimaki on waivers Sunday.

The 26-year-old Finn has five points and 14 penalty minutes while averaging 16:33 of ice time in 43 games this season. He has one year left on his contract beyond this one at a salary cap hit of $2 million.

Valimaki fell out of Utah’s lineup with John Marino and Sean Durzi each back from a long-term injury. If he clears waivers, the team can assign him to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

Going on waivers comes after Valimaki was selected to Finland's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, but was a healthy scratch for all three games of the tournament.