Kings' Arthur Kaliyev suspended for first 2 regular-season games for kneeing opponent

Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev (34) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones (49) during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles right winger Arthur Kaliyev was suspended for four games — two preseason and two regular season — without pay Thursday for kneeing Anaheim's Chase De Leo.

The incident occurred early in the second period during Tuesday's preseason game in Los Angeles. Kaliyev was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for kneeing.

Kaliyev will forfeit $9,314 under the NHL collective bargaining agreement based on his average annual salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The 22-year-old had 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points in 56 games last season. He's eligible to return for the Oct. 17 game at Winnipeg.

