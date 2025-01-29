Kings' Drew Doughty to make season debut after recovering from broken ankle

SUNRISE, Fla. — Defenseman Drew Doughty has been activated from injured reserve by the Los Angeles Kings ahead of his season debut against the Florida Panthers.

Doughty missed the first 47 games of the season after breaking his ankle in a preseason game. He will return to the Kings' lineup when they face the defending Stanley Cup champions on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old Doughty enters his 17th NHL season as one of the most accomplished defensemen of his generation. He is a four-time Norris Trophy finalist who won the award in 2016, and he is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Kings, who drafted him second overall in 2008.

Doughty broke his ankle during a preseason game against Vegas on Sept. 25. The injury set off another round of debate about the excessive length of the NHL preseason. The Kings expected Doughty to miss most of the regular season when his injury required surgery, but the defenseman returned to practice last week in a non-contact jersey.

Doughty's game was still at an elite level last season, when he recorded 15 goals and 35 assists while finishing second in the NHL in ice time, recording nearly 26 minutes per game. He has 156 goals and 513 assists 1,177 regular-season games, along with 57 points in 95 playoff games.

Kings coach Jim Hiller said Doughty will be paired with Jacob Moverare in his return.

Los Angeles (26-15-6) has lost two straight and six of eight heading into its meeting with the Panthers, but still sits third in the Pacific Division standings. Brandt Clarke has emerged as the Kings' top-scoring defenseman in Doughty's absence, posting a career-best 24 points in his first full NHL season.

The Kings sent forward Samuel Helenius back to their AHL affiliate in Ontario to make room on the roster for Doughty.