Nick Blankenburg scores in overtime as the Predators beat the Kings 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nick Blankenburg scored at 1:03 of overtime to help the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Zachary L’Heureux and Jonathan Marchessault also scored, and Justus Annunen made 22 saves for Nashville, which is 2-0-1 in its last three games.

Quinton Byfield and Alex Laferriere scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for the Kings, who are 8-1-2 in their last 11 games.

In overtime, Blankenburg converted the rebound of a shot by Filip Forsberg for his first goal as a member of the Predators.

Annunen, who was acquired from Colorado in a Nov. 30 trade, improved to 2-1-0 in three games with the Predators.

L’Heureux scored the game’s first goal with 5:44 remaining in the first.

Roman Josi drove down the left side and beat Kings defenseman Kyle Burroughs with a toe drag before finding Marchessault in front for his third goal in as many games.

Nashville Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg (37) scores the game winning goal past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) in overtime of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 3-2. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

Josi returned to the Nashville lineup after missing the last four games due to a lower-body injury.

Takeaways

Kings: Playing the sixth game of a seven-game trip, the Kings found a way to tie the game after falling behind by two goals.

Predators: Nashville is 2-7 this season in games that have gone to overtime.

Key moment

Marchessault had an apparent goal at 8:31 of the second negated by a hooking penalty. And, after serving that minor, he doubled Nashville’s lead at 14:00 of the second. He has five goals and three assists in a six-game points streak.

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) blocks a shot on goal by Nashville Predators center Mark Jankowski, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

Key stat

The Kings went 0 for 1 on the power play Saturday. Los Angeles has not scored a man-advantage goal in six games, going 0 for 10 in that stretch.

Up next

The Kings visit the Washington Capitals on Sunday in the finale of their seven-game trip, while the Predators host the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.