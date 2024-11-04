Swayman saves 23 shots, Bruins beat Kraken 2-0 in Seattle's second straight scoreless loss

BOSTON — Jeremy Swayman had 23 saves and his first shutout of the season, and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 2-0 on Sunday night.

Justin Brazeau scored a tip-in 3:23 into the game off a pass from Nikita Zadorov, and Charlie Coyle scored less than seven minutes later, beating Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord for an uncontested shot in the crease.

Charlie McAvoy got the secondary assist on Brazeau's goal, while Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm assisted Coyle.

Daccord had 31 saves in the loss.

Takeaways

Kraken: Seattle suffered two shutout losses in a row this weekend after losing 3-0 to Ottawa on Saturday and has now lost six of its last seven games.

Bruins: Boston outshot the Kraken 15-3 in the first period and had three power-play opportunities to Seattle’s one.

Key moment

Zadorov’s pass found Brazeau for a close goal less than four minutes in to put the Bruins on the board and swing the momentum their way.

Boston Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke (52) and Seattle Kraken center Chandler Stephenson (9) chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Boston. Credit: AP/Mark Stockwell

Key stat

Brazeau has scored a goal in four of his last six games.

Up next

Seattle visits Colorado on Tuesday in the last game of a five-game trip, while the Bruins play at the Maple Leafs on the same day.