Early third-period goals help Kraken extend dominance over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Andre Burakovsky and Brandon Montour scored 24 seconds apart early in the third period and the Seattle Kraken extended their winning streak over the Anaheim Ducks to eight games with a 3-2 victory Monday night.

Shane Wright also scored, while Joey Daccord made 21 saves as the Kraken improved to 6-2-0 since Nov. 8.

Frank Vatrano and Trevor Zegras scored for the Ducks, who saw their season-best four-game points streak come to an end. Lukas Dostal made 24 saves for Anaheim.

Burakovsky scored his first of the season on a tip-in past Dostal at 46 seconds of the third period to tie the score 2-2. Montour quickly put Seattle on top with a blast through traffic from the top of the right circle, his seventh.

Takeaways

Kraken: Wright was a healthy scratch in each of the previous three games before the fourth-overall selection in the 2022 draft ended a personal 13-game points drought in the first period.

Ducks: It was much-needed production from a pair of Anaheim forwards. Zegras’ goal was just his second in his past 19 games, while Vatrano hardly was in the mood to celebrate his tip-in goal, his second in 11 games.

Key moment

Anaheim’s Leo Carlsson departed with 4:37 remaining in the second period after taking a hit from Tye Kartye and did not return. Carlsson crashed into his own goal with his left hip, while hitting the back of his head on the ice after his helmet fell off. He was ruled out with an upper-body injury.

Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras, left, reacts after scoring against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Credit: AP/Alex Gallardo

Key stat

The Kraken have now won four times at Anaheim and four times at home during their eight-game winning streak against the Ducks that extends back to November 2022.

Up next

The teams head to Seattle for the back end of a home-and-home series on Wednesday.